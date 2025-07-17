Young Kariega boxer strikes gold at African youth games
From the streets of Kariega to the global stage, Oyisa Wanga has delivered a knockout punch for SA, bringing home gold after facing off against athletes from across Southern Africa.
The Bonzai Kariega High School matric pupil returned home with top honours from the eleventh edition of the AU Sports Council Region 5 Youth Games that were held in Windhoek in Namibia from July 4 until Sunday...
