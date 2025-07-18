Climate fund targets wildlife bonds for every country in Africa

He said the move would require an investment of $150m (R2.6bn) from the GEF, which would be leveraged 10 times to provide a total of $1.5bn (R26.7bn) for conservation efforts through other borrowing.
Money borrowed using wildlife bonds does not typically go onto the books of beneficiary governments, meaning they can offer much-needed financing to poorer countries, climate finance experts said.
They usually target emblematic species to appeal to specialist investors and wealthy philanthropists, and their payouts are directly linked to conservation, meaning the better the result the less governments are usually required to pay out.
The GEF hopes they can be expanded to include entire ecosystems such as wetlands, Boltz said.
The push by the fund, formed after the landmark Rio Earth Summit of 1992, comes as aid and development funding cuts by the US and other major economies threatens some conservation projects.
"Many countries are suggesting that in this tough official development assistance environment, maintaining the last level of replenishment may be difficult," Boltz said, "and we might need to try to do more with less".
The GEF has in total invested $7.7bn (R137bn) in Africa in projects, including an $85m (R1.5bn) effort to fight desertification in the Sahel region.
It is urging donors to replenish its cash for its next four-year cycle of programmes, starting next year.
Its last fundraising for its cycle raised $5.3bn (R94bn), an increase of more than 30% from its last operating period amid a surge of support for international efforts to meet nature and climate targets.
That funding round received money from 29 countries, with the US among the biggest donors, contributing $700m (R12.4bn).
Reuters
Reuters
