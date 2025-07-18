Council meeting collapses after coalition partners ‘ambushed’
Councillors say they could not adopt reports they knew nothing about
In just five minutes, the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting collapsed on Thursday as mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s coalition partners, sidelined from key information, refused to approve her reports.
The meeting was convened for Lobishe to present a report on the disciplinary case involving suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.