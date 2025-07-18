Gutsy Sardinia Bay rescuer recommended for bravery award

Former lifeguard and Springbok triathlete Mandy Ocean has been recommended for a bravery award in a submission to Lifesaving SA for her daring rescue at Sardinia Bay on Tuesday.
Ocean saved the lives of two visitors from George after they were caught in a rip current and about to drown, assisting them onto a rocky outcrop and staying with them long enough for the National Sea Rescue Institute to arrive.
In her submission, open water rescue swimmer Billie McNaughton, who was on the scene late on Tuesday afternoon, said the big swell, incoming tide and severe backwash had made the conditions highly dangerous.
“In nothing but her underwear, no support gear and not sure if help was actually on its way, she jumped into the ocean without a moment’s hesitation, knowing full well how strong the rips are at that spot.”
McNaughton said the condition of the one person rescued, a man in his twenties, attested to how narrowly they had escaped death.
“When he came out, his torso was lacerated, his body soaked in blood.
“His face was grey and expressionless — the look of someone who had stared death in the face.
“The damage to his feet was horrific, clear evidence of the desperation with which he must have clung to the sharp rocks on the outcrop.
“Mandy was standing at the water’s edge, soaked and trembling, but cheering, because against all odds, the uncle was alive.
“Everybody cheered, clapped hands and ran to hug the uncle and rescuers as they came out of the water. It was truly a miracle.
“Mandy herself had a gash across her face, and her sarong was stained pink with blood from the wounds on her lower back and thighs.
“We wrapped her in warm jackets and took her up to the car park, where medics cleaned her injuries and bandaged the most serious.
“There’s no question that the uncle and his 15-year-old nephew [initially thought to be a father and son] would have drowned, if Mandy hadn’t been there.
“Strong, ocean-efficient, with the heart of a sea lioness, she was their only chance, and she gave it her all.”
The Herald
Gutsy Sardinia Bay rescuer recommended for bravery award
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The Herald
