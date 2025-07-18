Hope on horizon for Nelson Mandela Bay auto industry
Stellantis considers building three models at its new Coega plant
Stellantis SA’s announcement that it may build two additional models at its planned Gqeberha factory has offered a much-needed glimmer of hope for the Eastern Cape’s embattled auto sector.
Stellantis SA chief executive Mike Whitfield revealed that the company was considering adding new models to be produced alongside the Peugeot Landtrek 1-ton bakkie at the R3bn factory...
