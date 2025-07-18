Impact Theatre’s musical time machine returns

The past is calling — and it’s coming through loud and clear at the Savoy Theatre.
Impact Community Theatre Company is dialling up the volume with the return of one of its most beloved productions, Blast from the Past, a feel-good musical spectacular that takes audiences on a whirlwind journey through four decades of classic chart-toppers.
Now under the direction of local theatre stalwart Annaline Stiglingh, and with vocal direction once again led by powerhouse Jody Koesnel, Blast from the Past promises two electrifying hours of singalong hits, dance-floor favourites and unforgettable showmanship.
Whether you are a baby boomer or a Gen Z Spotify surfer, this show hits all the right notes.
From the golden grooves of the 1950s to the stadium rock of the 1980s, the production celebrates music’s most iconic eras with a line-up as bold as its playlist.
Expect spine-tingling renditions of Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Etta James; the smooth stylings of Frank Sinatra and Neil Diamond; and high-energy tributes to legends such as Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Queen, Billy Joel, and even hard rock heroes ACDC.
But the heart of the show lies in its cast — a thrilling blend of seasoned Impact stars and rising young talent.
Making a triumphant return to the Savoy stage is international performer Jody Butler, whose role as the Pirate King in the 2013 production still lives rent-free in the minds of local theatregoers.
He’ll be joined by Hairspray 2023 leads Hannah Stiglingh and Mark Phelps in a mini-reunion bound to bring fresh flair and nostalgic sparkle.
Fan favourites such as Oceana Petrus, Monique Tobias, Chris Cressey, and Sharné Osborne promise powerhouse performances, while emerging Nelson Mandela University stars Sisipho Mangqishi, Liyabukwa France and Licebo Mose add youthful energy and fresh vocal fire to the mix.
From toe-tapping classics such as Rock Around the Clock to anthems that defined a generation, Blast from the Past is more than a show — it’s a musical time capsule, wrapped in sequins and lit by spotlight.
The show runs from July 24-27, at 7pm nightly (Thursday to Saturday, with matinees at 2pm on the Saturday and Sunday).
Tickets cost between R100 and R130 and are available via Webtickets or Pick n Pay stores.
The Herald
Impact Theatre’s musical time machine returns
Image: CHRIS GERTSCH
The Herald
