Joint effort sees honeybee population rise from the ashes of 2017 Knysna fires
While it is well documented that the 2017 Knysna fires decimated about 16,000ha of land, killed seven people and caused billions of rand in damage, few are aware that almost 30-million bees also perished in the inferno.
Fortunately, the dedication of volunteers, organisations and business has seen the environment, economy and even the honeybee population being rejuvenated...
