Madiba magic sweeps through Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday
Kindness, humility and a spirit of ubuntu are personal traits associated with Tata Mandela and are set to be displayed across the Bay as dozens of institutions, businesses and residents roll up their sleeves in honour of 67 minutes for Mandela Day.
Community cleanups and vegetable gardens to renovations and food donations are all on the menu for Friday, in a bid to assist some of the region’s most vulnerable, through a shared spirit of ubuntu. ..
