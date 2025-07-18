News

Man suspected of double murder was a cop

By Kathryn Kimberley - 18 July 2025
Forensics at the scene in Central where two women were shot dead before the alleged shooter turned the gun on himself
MOTIVE UNCLEAR: Forensics at the scene in Central where two women were shot dead before the alleged shooter turned the gun on himself
The man suspected of shooting dead two young women at a flat in Central before turning the gun on himself on Friday morning was a police officer.

“Police can confirm that the [dead man] found on the scene was a 32-year-old off-duty police constable who was stationed at Algoa Park,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.

An inquest docket and double murder case have been opened.

Mawisa said Humewood detectives had responded to the scene at Gordon Terrace at about 9.30am.

“On arrival, they found the bodies of two women and a man with gunshot wounds.

“The motive for the double murder is unclear, however, a police investigation is under way.

“Information regarding the deceased will only be released once their next-of-kin have been informed.”

According to bystanders, the two women worked as waitresses at a popular Gqeberha beachfront bar.

