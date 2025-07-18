Outpouring of anger and grief after girl, 12, murdered
Bethelsdorp residents set fire to grass and bushes where body of Michelle Ambraal was found
In a show of anger fuelled by grief, Bethelsdorp residents set fire to a patch of grass and surrounding bushes where the body of a 12-year-old girl was found just a day earlier.
After attending church on Sunday, young Michelle Ambraal walked to a nearby shop — and that was the last time her family saw her alive...
