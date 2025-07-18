July 18 marks the annual global celebration of the life and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela.
Over the years, millions of people have dedicated at least 67 minutes of their time to give back, reflecting the 67 years Mandela spent in service to the people as well as recognising his values and contribution to the struggle for democracy.
However, South Africans have mixed feelings about the progress the country has made since the end of apartheid.
While South Africa has made significant strides in human rights, concerns have been raised about high levels of poverty, unemployment, inequality and crime, with little progress made in these areas.
As we reflect on Mandela's legacy, do you think Madiba would look back and be proud of the state of the country or is he turning in his grave?
POLL | Would Mandela be proud of the progress South Africa has made?
Image: Supplied
