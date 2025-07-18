WATCH | ‘Enough is enough’ — Kelly Khumalo reacts to claim she killed Senzo Meyiwa

Singer Kelly Khumalo says she's had enough of being linked to the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
Senzo, who was Kelly's boyfriend, was killed in October 2014 at her family home in Vosloorus. Those in the house at the time of the murder were Kelly, her sister Zandie, her mother Ntombi, her son Christian and three of Senzo's friends.
In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, disbarred attorney Malesela Teffo claimed Kelly killed Senzo unintentionally when trying to hand him a gun.
Malesela also brought forth a supposed warrant of arrest for Kelly.
Responding to his claim, Kelly shared a video saying Malesela's claims were part of a humiliation ritual he started in the courtroom and said he was also going on “sketchy” podcasts.
“Enough is enough. It stops here and it stops today. I'm not going to be diplomatic about this. I'm not going to release press statements, I'm not going to waste my money hiring lawyers to speak on my behalf,” she said.
“If you strongly believe I am capable of what you are accusing me of, very simple, come and get me. I'm not above the law. I'm at a point where I have had enough of people dragging my name through the mud. It stops now. The stupid humiliation rituals you have been performing using me over the years, enough. If you feel I am the woman you are coming after, come and get me. I fear no man. Until then back off.”
