Five people were gunned down in a tavern at Shoba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, south of Pretoria, on Friday evening.
Police said the suspects stormed the tavern and “started shooting randomly, without saying a word”.
Police said two women and three men were killed by the assailants, while three other patrons were injured.
Police said the 10 suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Investigations are under way.
“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. The police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation.”
Police said efforts were under way to arrest the suspects. They appealed to anyone who might have information on the shooting to call their nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Five people gunned down at tavern in Olievenhoutbosch
Image: 123RF/sasun1990
TimesLIVE
