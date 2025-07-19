Teen shot dead, nine-year-old injured in Kwazakhele

A man and a teenager were shot dead while a nine-year-old boy was injured during a shooting incident in Kwazakhele on Friday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Detective Intervention Task Team was appealing to anyone who could provide information around the double murder to contact the police.
She said at about 3.10pm, the 29-year-old man arrived at home in Sidindi Street after going shopping with his girlfriend, her 12-year-old daughter, his 13-year-old sister, and nine-year-old brother.
As the girlfriend and her daughter entered the house, they heard multiple gunshots outside.
“A witness noticed about six suspects firing multiple shots at the vehicle and thereafter fled the scene.
“The deceased was in the driver's seat of his silver VW Polo, and the 13-year-old girl was in the back seat.
“They both died at the scene.
“The nine-year-old boy was shot in both legs and taken to hospital for treatment.”
Janse van Rensburg said the motive and the suspects were unknown at this stage and that the investigation was ongoing.
The names of the deceased will be released once they have been formally identified by their next of kin.
“Any person that can assist police with information to solve this investigation can contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Leslie Kilian on 082-410-7492, Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or their nearest police station.
“Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.”
