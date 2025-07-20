News

Gqeberha opens its heart to needy on Nelson Mandela Day

By Faith Mtwana and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 July 2025

From cleaning up the inner city to dropping off colourful scarves for the needy, Gqeberha residents, organisations and volunteers came together on Friday to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day through acts of service.

At Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital in Mount Croix, hundreds of hand-knitted scarves were tied to trees and fences as part of the annual “Secret Scarves Shhh” campaign, an initiative that has been part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day for the past decade...

