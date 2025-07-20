Report confirms warnings were ignored before George building collapse
This should never have happened, says minister
A detailed investigation by the Council for the Built Environment has confirmed that critical safety concerns raised months before the catastrophic collapse of the 75 Victoria Street building in George were ignored — despite visible signs of structural failure.
Speaking at a media briefing at the Protea Hotel on Saturday, council CEO Msizi Myeni presented the findings of a multidisciplinary team’s technical report...
