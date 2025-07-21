‘Doc in the Bay’ empowering emerging filmmakers

A group of 15 aspiring filmmakers from the Eastern Cape are being given the opportunity to sharpen their skills and bring their stories to life, thanks to an intensive documentary training initiative under way in Gqeberha.
Now in its second year, the Doc in the Bay programme is equipping participants with the tools and hands-on experience needed to produce short-form documentaries of broadcast quality.
Running from late June until July 25, the programme blends theory with practical application — guiding emerging talent through every step of the filmmaking process, from concept development to post-production.
Project manager Warda Mallick said the programme served a critical need within local communities by empowering storytellers to share authentic narratives rooted in the region’s diverse cultural and social fabric.
“An initiative like this fills a vital gap in our communities, enabling local voices to create and share authentic content which showcases our unique stories and perspectives,” Mallick said.
“Participants will receive remuneration for their time and also gain the skills and knowledge needed to raise funds and monetise their work.”
Training is delivered by a panel of respected industry professionals, including national and international producers.
Online masterclasses cover key aspects of the craft, with participants also working towards an NQF Level 5 accredited qualification in producer unit standards.
The programme forms part of the National Film and Video Foundation’s Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme and has already made an economic impact by creating work opportunities for about 50 individuals and businesses in the film sector.
Clayton Thom of Shoot97 Productions, one of the partners involved, emphasised the long-term value of the programme.
“By developing producers and crew to broadcast standards, the programme addresses a crucial gap in the local film industry,” he said.
“It empowers filmmakers to secure funding, produce high-quality content and monetise their work — ultimately driving industry growth and job creation.”
The programme will culminate in a celebratory screening and awards event, where the finished films will be showcased — marking not only the end of training, but the beginning of a new chapter for Gqeberha’s emerging film voices.
