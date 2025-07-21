News

Finally learning clicks of the Khoekhoegowab language, a joy for 68-year-old

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 July 2025

At 68, Leonard Sayster’s enthusiasm was clear as he joined a group of 20 middle-grade classmates, diving into the basics of the ancient Khoekhoegowab language through nursery rhymes and puzzles.

Sayster, who was beaming with pride on Friday, said it was a joy to finally learn the language of his forebears, which had almost been lost to history...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Firoz Cachalia on SAPS turmoil and what comes next
Jayden-Lee Meek's murder suspect appears in court

Most Read