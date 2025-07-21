GFI gallery celebrates 25 years of promoting EC art
Gqeberha’s GFI Art Gallery has toasted 25 years of promoting art and artists in the Eastern Cape, with a celebratory gathering at the stately old art deco building in Park Drive.
Photographer Tim Hopwood, who was the first person to exhibit in the GFI Gallery, said it was a key space for Nelson Mandela Bay and Eastern Cape artists to show off their creations to potential buyers...
