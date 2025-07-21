Gqeberha bank employee jailed for cyber fraud

A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for her role in what was described as a meticulously orchestrated fraud scheme involving the unlawful access and manipulation of a customer’s banking profile.
The Gqeberha regional court had found Lusanda Gloria Qose, 35, a former sales and service consultant at First National Bank at Pier 14, guilty of fraud, cyber fraud and the unlawful use of a customer’s credentials following her abuse of internal banking systems between January 22 and April 24 2024.
The complainant, Mlungwana Maranti, 68, held an Encore account linked to a Money Maximiser account and a registered cellphone number used for authorising transactions via FNB’s inContact system.
Qose unlawfully changed his cellphone number on the bank’s system using her employee credentials, diverting all one-time-pin authorisations to herself without the complainant’s knowledge or consent.
She further created a second bank card linked to the complainant’s accounts, which she used to transfer funds from the Money Maximiser account to the Encore account and conducted multiple ATM withdrawals over three months.
These fraudulent transactions resulted in a total loss of R245,000.
The bank ultimately refunded the complainant and absorbed the financial loss.
Qose used her employee number to access FNB’s core operating system, which contains confidential customer and transactional information.
She bypassed internal security protocols such as two-factor authentication and online fingerprint verification, and manipulated digital records to create the false impression that Maranti had authorised the transactions.
The court found that Qose’s actions were premeditated and sophisticated, involving multiple system breaches over an extended period.
She pleaded guilty to all charges, citing financial distress as her motive.
During sentencing proceedings, she and her aunt testified in mitigation, stating that she was a single mother of two children, aged 13 and 17.
She has since repaid R87,000 through a deduction from her pension fund and expressed remorse for her actions.
In a victim impact statement facilitated by court preparation officer Eric Blouw, Maranti detailed the emotional toll the crime had taken on him, detailing the trauma of watching his retirement savings vanish.
He also revealed that he had even contemplated taking his own life.
The court heard that Qose was fully aware that the funds she stole were earmarked to grow the complainant’s retirement nest egg.
Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit prosecutor Edmyrach Matabata argued that, despite Qose being a first-time offender, her gross abuse of trust and exploitation of a vulnerable senior citizen warranted a custodial sentence.
The court concurred, emphasising that though the accused demonstrated remorse and potential for rehabilitation, the offence not only harmed the victim but also eroded public trust in the financial system.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo said: “This sentence underscores the National Prosecuting Authority’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the financial sector and the rights of the vulnerable.
“Insider fraud is a growing threat, and we will continue to prioritise the prosecution of those who abuse their positions of trust to commit financial crimes.
“The NPA remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure accountability for those who exploit access to sensitive information and to deliver justice for victims of complex financial and cybercrime.”
The Herald
Gqeberha bank employee jailed for cyber fraud
Image: OLIVIER LE MOAL/123RF
The Herald
