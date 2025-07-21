Gqeberha flights disrupted as pilot strike continues
A strike by FlySafair pilots has led to the abrupt cancellation of flights both into and out of Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha.
Among the 26 scheduled services scrapped on Monday nationally, a 1.30pm FlySafair flight to Cape Town was cancelled at the Gqeberha airport...
