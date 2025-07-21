Gqeberha’s Dr Vasuthavan Govender shares his ‘Unlikely Journey’ in memoir
While his professional achievements speak volumes, his book tells of his personal story — one of grit and determination
From the streets of Chatsworth to the national spotlight, Dr Vasuthavan Govender’s life story is anything but ordinary.
The Malabar-based educator and academic is set to launch his debut memoir, An Unlikely Journey, on July 26 at Harry’s Printers in Walmer — a deeply personal account that spans decades of dedication, displacement, and determination. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.