News

Gqeberha’s Dr Vasuthavan Govender shares his ‘Unlikely Journey’ in memoir

While his professional achievements speak volumes, his book tells of his personal story — one of grit and determination

Premium
21 July 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

From the streets of Chatsworth to the national spotlight, Dr Vasuthavan Govender’s life story is anything but ordinary.

The Malabar-based educator and academic is set to launch his debut memoir, An Unlikely Journey, on July 26 at Harry’s Printers in Walmer — a deeply personal account that spans decades of dedication, displacement, and determination. ..

