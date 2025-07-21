Holiday programme brings Bayworld and more to Bloemendal children
While many children across Nelson Mandela Bay spent the school holidays at home or playing in the streets, a group of youngsters in Bloemendal have been gaining life skills, safety training, and a renewed sense of hope — all thanks to a passionate community-driven initiative.
The Hope for Bloemendal Foundation launched the special holiday programme last week, aimed at providing a safe and enriching space for children during the winter break. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.