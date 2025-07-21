Man jailed for murdering brothers at Kwazakhele house party

The Gqeberha high court has sentenced 35-year-old Luthando Bafani to an effective 30 years’ imprisonment for the brutal murders of brothers Bagcinile and Siyabonga Sitho during a violent altercation at a house party in Kwazakhele on July 19 2022.
Bafani was also found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The deadly incident took place at the Sitho family home, where a party was under way with several guests.
Tensions escalated after a female guest fell asleep in a bedroom.
A phone call alleging she was being raped led her sister and niece to rush to the scene.
A confrontation followed when they were initially denied access to the room.
Shortly thereafter, Bafani — who was romantically involved with one of the women — arrived and demanded that she leave with him.
When she refused, he stole two cellphones from the bedside table.
Siyabonga confronted him, prompting Bafani to threaten and assault him before producing a .357 calibre firearm.
Bafani then shot Bagcinile at close range in the kitchen.
He exited the house, walked around to the front, re-entered, and fired multiple shots in the lounge, killing Siyabonga. Both brothers died at the scene.
Postmortem reports revealed Bagcinile died from a single gunshot wound to the head, while Siyabonga suffered multiple fatal wounds.
Bafani was arrested three days later at Livingstone Hospital, where he attempted to evade capture by providing a false identity.
Senior state advocate Ahmed Rafick led the prosecution, presenting eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence linking Bafani to the crime.
The firearm used in the killings was matched to the bullets recovered at the scene, and police testimony further detailed the Bafani’s attempt to conceal his identity.
Bafani received 20 years for each murder, 15 years for robbery, seven years for illegal firearm possession, and five years for unlawful possession of ammunition.
Some of the sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Bafani will spend an effective 30 years behind bars.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo, praised the prosecution and the police for their work on the case.
“This sentence reflects our commitment to justice and holding violent criminals accountable,” Madolo said.
“Our communities deserve to feel safe, especially in the sanctuary of their homes.”
