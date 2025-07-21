The police are searching for a 21-year-old man who went missing in Sydenham in June.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Clinton Rossouw left his flat at Voyle Court, Milner Street, on June 28 and never returned home.
She said he was wearing a white cap, grey and light blue hooded jersey, grey tracksuit pants and brown shoes at the time of his disappearance.
“The police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Rossouw to urgently contact detective Warrant Officer Faith Swarts on 084-622-0935, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.”
The Herald
Police search for man who went missing in Sydenham in June
Image: SUPPLIED
