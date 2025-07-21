Use of term ‘coloured’ must be banned, says outraged campaigner
A fierce debate over identity and dignity has reignited as the People Against Race Classification (PARC) demand that use of the term “coloured” be declared a criminal offence in SA.
Labelling it as deeply offensive and comparable to the K-word, PARC founder Glen Snyman said the word continued to wound generations of people and perpetuate apartheid-era racial labelling...
