Chance to comment now on offshore survey plan

By Guy Rogers - 22 July 2025

The public has until mid-August to comment on Main Street’s application to conduct surveys for possible minerals beneath the sea bed between Mossel Bay and St Francis Bay.

The time frame has been announced by SLR Consulting, the company commissioned by Main Street to conduct a mandatory environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) of the survey application...

