Two police officers and a cleaner at a police station stand accused of the theft of washing power.
The three SA Police Service employees, aged 49, 50 and 55, stationed at the Modimolle police station briefly appeared before the local magistrate’s court on Monday. The case was postponed to Friday for bail applications.
They face charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.
"The charges relate to an incident that occurred on July 14 when a delivery truck carrying pallets of washing powder lost control on the R101 near Modimolle," said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said: "During the chaos that followed, the two police officers allegedly looted the spilled cargo using a marked police vehicle.
"The general cleaner was later also linked to the crime.
"A joint investigation by the Limpopo anti-corruption unit and Modimolle criminal record centre led to their arrests and recovery of some of the stolen goods."
TimesLIVE
Cops in suds over washing powder loot
Image: Gareth Wilson
