Xoliseka Lali, chief whip of the Emalahleni local municipality in the Chris Hani district municipality in the Eastern Cape, was shot dead in Komani (Queenstown) on Tuesday.
Lali's wife, who had attempted to contact him in the early hours of Tuesday without success, asked her brother-in-law, Lali's brother, to check on him at his flat.
“Upon arrival the brother found the security gate and front door open. In the passage he discovered a live round of ammunition,” said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.
“Proceeding to the bedroom, he found his brother lying in bed with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and back.”
The motive for the murder is unknown. Police were on Tuesday processing the crime scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Eastern Cape chief whip Xoliseka Lali shot dead
