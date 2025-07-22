FlySafair strike leaves passengers in the lurch
Travellers across SA, including to and from Gqeberha, affected as 26 flights cancelled
FlySafair’s decision to cancel 26 flights because of a labour strike by pilots led to frustrations among travellers countrywide, with some left stranded in Gqeberha.
The Solidarity trade union said more than 200 pilots affiliated to it wanted a 10% salary increase and improved working conditions. ..
