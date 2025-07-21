Police arrested four men on Monday afternoon in connection with the murder of popular DJ Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody.
Sefoka was killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead in November 2022. Another person was killed in the same incident.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Gauteng organised crime detectives worked on the case and later roped in the police's political killings task team to assist.
“The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon and three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.”
The weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders. All four suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said this was a significant breakthrough that would hopefully provide closure to families involved.
“Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice. This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court,” Masemola said.
The charges they are facing include murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case
Three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
