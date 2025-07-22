Innovative procedure gives hope to back pain sufferers
Life Mercantile marks milestone with first unilateral biportal endoscopic spinal surgery
A 41-year-old Kariega resident became one of the first patients in the Eastern Cape to undergo a rare and advanced spinal procedure that offers new hope for those suffering from chronic back pain.
Surgeons at Life Mercantile Hospital recently performed their first unilateral biportal endoscopic (UBE) spinal surgery — a minimally invasive procedure considered a significant milestone in spinal treatment...
