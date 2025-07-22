Nelson Mandela Bay finance officials flag ‘undue pressure’ from top
Attempts to warn against flouting regulations on disaster funds rollover rebuffed, letters reveal
Senior finance officials of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have sounded the alarm, saying they were pressured from the top to push through an illegal financial decision pertaining to R53m in unspent disaster grant funding.
Despite warnings that the move flouted National Treasury regulations and could amount to financial misconduct, the municipality still made plans to spend the money even though it had not applied to, or received approval from, the Treasury...
