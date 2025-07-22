Vusi Nova joins local artists for soulful concert
Award-winning singer Vusi Nova will be in Gqeberha to get feet tapping and heads bobbing as the headline act of a soul and gospel concert at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton.
The talented musician will share the stage with artists Nomabotwe, Asanda Mqiki and the Jazz Divas in the one-night-only performance on August 3...
