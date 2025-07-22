‘Will I be next?’: Youngsters demand action after spate of child murders
In a heart-wrenching plea for justice and protection, a group of children from Motherwell marched to the Bethelsdorp police station, demanding urgent action after a string of violent child murders which have rocked the Gqeberha community.
Monday’s peaceful demonstration was sparked by the recent killing of 12-year-old Michelle Ambraal, whose body was discovered in a field in Bethelsdorp last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.