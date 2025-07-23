Acting electricity boss turns to police after death threats
Fake WhatsApp campaign has damaged my professional reputation, says Biyela
After receiving death threats, Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting electricity boss, Tholi Biyela, has turned to the police, fearing for his life.
Messages allegedly authored by Biyela, containing threats against city officials, have been widely circulated on social media platforms, including WhatsApp...
