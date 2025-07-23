Friendship, mastery and music in perfect harmony

Music lovers in Gqeberha are in for a rare treat at the weekend when the celebrated Take Four Piano Quartet takes to the stage at Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus Auditorium.
The performance, which forms part of the Port Elizabeth Music Society’s (PEMS) 2025 concert series, will take place on Sunday at 3pm.
The ensemble — made up of four of SA’s most accomplished classical musicians — has quickly built a national following since its formation in 2022.
But according to violinist Zanta Hofmeyr, their success lies in more than technical brilliance or musical chemistry.
“There’s a synergy between us that comes from a long and deep friendship,” she said.
“It’s built on laughter, support, late-night conversations — and a shared dream to one day make music together.”
That dream was finally realised when violist Jeanne-Louise Moolman suggested they make it happen before it was too late.
At the time, all four women were nearing 60, had decades of experience behind them, and lived in different cities — but they were determined.
Their debut tour in the Western Cape in August 2022 sparked something magical, and they have since made it an annual tradition.
Since then, the quartet has played at prestigious venues and festivals across the country, including the Woordfees, the Odeion Theatre in Bloemfontein, Unisa’s concert series, Hessequa Harmonie, Tankwa Classics and North-West University’s concert series in Potchefstroom.
Everywhere they go, they leave audiences enchanted — and often receive a standing ovation.
With eyes set on the future, the ensemble plans to tour annually during Women’s Month and explore a new repertoire every two years.
Their 2025 programme is already lined up, with performances scheduled for the Western Cape and Gauteng as well.
Each of the musicians has an equally interesting story.
Elna van der Merwe (piano) is an award-winning collaborative pianist with deep roots at Stellenbosch University.
Known for her expressive style, she has accompanied top international competitors and serves as the music director of the Tankwa Classics Festival.
Hofmeyr (violin) studied at the Juilliard School in New York, made her debut at the Carnegie Hall, and now teaches at Wits University.
A celebrated soloist, she is also a patron of the Thabang ka Mmino music project in Soweto — and even has a rose named in her honour.
Moolman (viola) is a member of the Odeion String Quartet and has studied under world-renowned violist Thomas Riebl.
She is a regular at international viola congresses and has inspired several South African composers to write original works for her.
Susan Mouton (cello), principal cellist of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, is a respected chamber musician and long-time member of the Wits Trio.
She is also a sought-after adjudicator for major string competitions in SA.
For their Gqeberha audience, Take Four will perform two masterworks of the piano quartet repertoire, including Mozart’s Piano Quartet in E-flat major, K 493 and Fauré’s Piano Quartet No 1 in C minor, Opus 15.
Together, these works promise an afternoon of lyrical beauty, emotional depth and technical brilliance.
Tickets are available at the door at R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R40 for students and R35 for pupils.
Bring your friends and family — and come experience what happens when decades of friendship meets musical excellence.
The Herald
Friendship, mastery and music in perfect harmony
Image: SUPPLIED
