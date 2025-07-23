Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five accused on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, will be transferred from a maximum-security prison in Tshwane to a correctional facility in Sandton.
He accused officials at C-Max high security section of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre of maltreatment.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ordered he be transferred to the B-Max Leeuwkop Correctional Centre.
This is where Ntuli was originally jailed, serving another sentence, and where he had been held until 2023 when the prison said he was found in possession of contraband and two cellphones with another inmate.
Through his defence team in the Meyiwa trial, Ntuli has repeatedly complained about conditions at the Tshwane facility.
On Wednesday court proceedings were delayed after Ntuli, with co-accused Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, arrived late.
According to the prosecutor, the delay was caused by Ntuli refusing to board the transport to court.
After consultation with him, Ntuli's lawyer advocate Zandile Mshololo told the court he complained that he was falsely accused of being in possession of a cellphone.
He denied he had a cellphone and also complained about unfair punishment for this untrue infringement, she said.
Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“He is being denied communication with his family, communication with his lawyers and he has been denied blankets and sheets for his bed. So he could not sleep last night.”
An official from the correctional centre was called to court. He said the phone was found on July 8.
Denying Ntuli's complaint about bedding, he said the inmate had three blankets and a bed sheet.
He had been allowed to make calls to his wife on July 12 and 18, the official said, rejecting the assertion that he was denied external communications.
Making his order, Mokgoathleng said: “For this case to proceed, if it is impossible for accused No 5 to be able to have peace of mind and be able to attend court, try to defend himself and give instructions to his advocate, I am making an order that he must be housed at maximum B [Leeuwkop].”
Ntuli asked the judge to order that his prison transfer take place immediately, citing fears of being tortured in retaliation by officials.
The correctional services official assured the court that nothing would happen to him and signalled the transfer would be carried out overnight.
TimesLIVE
