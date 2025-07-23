Pioneering businessman documents his road to success in new book
Stephen Dondolo writes about growing up in Kariega, his achievements, as well as challenges
A philanthropist, industry tycoon and community activist.
These are all traits associated with prominent Eastern Cape businessman Mzukisi Stephen Dondolo who is sharing his story with the hope of inspiring the next generation to pursue their goals despite their circumstances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.