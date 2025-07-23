Police called back to site where girl’s body was found after residents stumble on hidden shelter
Police and forensics returned to the site where 12-year-old Michelle Ambraal’s body was found last week, following the discovery by residents of a makeshift shelter hidden in the bushes near the crime scene.
According to them, the evidence suggested that someone may have been living in the area close to where Michelle’s body was found — and the hope was that the person could shed light on the murder...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.