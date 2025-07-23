News

Search for pregnant Knysna woman ends in chilling discovery

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 July 2025

The bloodied body of a pregnant Knysna woman has been discovered in the shack of her former lover, who is believed to have taken his own life, police in the Garden Route town have confirmed.

Police, who had accompanied a social worker, made the grim discovery in Flenter Location on Friday, after searching for Siphokazi Ngwendu, 31, who had missed an appointment with a counsellor...

