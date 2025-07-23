News

Staff refuse to return to Rosedale Clinic until safety guaranteed

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 23 July 2025

Staff at the Rosedale Clinic are refusing to return to the facility until the department of health and security services can assure their safety and that of their patients.

Nurses, pharmacists and doctors have not been to the clinic since Monday last week after a stray bullet grazed a patient during a shootout allegedly linked to gang violence...

