Staff refuse to return to Rosedale Clinic until safety guaranteed
Staff at the Rosedale Clinic are refusing to return to the facility until the department of health and security services can assure their safety and that of their patients.
Nurses, pharmacists and doctors have not been to the clinic since Monday last week after a stray bullet grazed a patient during a shootout allegedly linked to gang violence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.