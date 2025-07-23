‘This is not culture, this is assault’
Initiate takes traditional healer to court after video of severe beating during ceremony goes viral
An initiate traditional healer has opened up about her trauma after her trainer appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of assault — an incident which was captured in a disturbing video.
The unsettling footage shows the woman allegedly being repeatedly beaten, her upper body stripped naked, and doused with alcohol. ..
