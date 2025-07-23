Tributes pour in for game reserve co-owner killed by elephant
‘Exceptional man’ dies of injuries at Gondwana near Mossel Bay
Tributes are pouring in for the co-owner of Gondwana Private Game Reserve near Mossel Bay, who died on Tuesday after being trampled by an elephant.
Frederick Calitz “FC” Conradie, 39, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, despite the attention of paramedics, who rushed there after receiving an emergency alert...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.