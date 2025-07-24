News

Cape Town arts fest rebrands, expands reach across province

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 24 July 2025

After years of celebrating African culture through arts, drama, music and storytelling, the Cape Town Arts Festival is entering a new chapter — expanding its reach beyond the city to become a province-wide cultural movement.

Officially renamed the Western Cape Arts Festival, the event’s transformation aims to showcase and uplift artistic voices from across the province, ranging from urban centres to rural coastal towns...

