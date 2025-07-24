News

Chinese fugitive arrested while trying for US visa at Sandton embassy office

By TimesLIVE - 24 July 2025
A wanted Chinese fugitive has been arrested in Sandton.
A man wanted for fraud in China has been arrested in Johannesburg by the Interpol National Central Bureau office in South Africa.

Interpol had circulated a Red Notice to all member countries to locate and provisionally arrest the 57-year-old Chinese national, police spokesperson Lt Col Amanda van Wyk said.

His fugitive status was flagged when he applied for a visa at the US embassy in Sandton.

He was arrested on Tuesday and made his first appearance in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

