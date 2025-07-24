Elderly residents descend on metro offices demanding better housing
Soweto-on-Sea homes described as not fit for habitation, with cracked walls, leaking roofs and water seepage
Elderly residents of Soweto-on-Sea, leaning on crutches and walking sticks, gathered outside the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s administrative headquarters to demand intervention in a housing crisis that has persisted for more than 20 years.
They were accompanied by local youth, who sang and carried placards at the main entrance of Lillian Diedericks House (Brister House), while security officers stood guard to prevent any disruption inside the building...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.