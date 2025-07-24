Fashion creations made from waste fabrics to hit Gqeberha runway
Six Gqeberha fashion designers are set to showcase their stunning creations, made from donated waste fabrics, at the upcoming Glad Rags Fashion Show.
Morne van der Schyff, Tham-Tham Uduojie, Jason Kieck, Kelly Dillon, Carlos Fritz and Anton Randall will exhibit their designs at the event at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Saturday, August 2. ..
