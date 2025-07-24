Firewood poster becomes burning issue in council
A cheeky poster asking for firewood for Ward 9 — stuck on a wall in front of mayor Babalwa Lobishe and her mayoral committee — sparked chaos at Thursday’s council meeting.
Speaker Eugene Johnson called in security officers to eject DA councillors Teslin Booysen and Bernhard Wolf, who were behind the poster stunt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.