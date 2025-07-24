News

Lights out for landlord with monster arrears bill

Bay municipality blitz on payment defaulters targets rental properties, student accommodation establishments and a wholesaler

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 July 2025

It was lights out for a Gqeberha businessman who had the electricity to four of his residential properties cut on Thursday after running up municipal services arrears totalling R727,131.

The affected properties are in Walmer, Humewood and Summerstrand...

