Lights out for landlord with monster arrears bill
Bay municipality blitz on payment defaulters targets rental properties, student accommodation establishments and a wholesaler
It was lights out for a Gqeberha businessman who had the electricity to four of his residential properties cut on Thursday after running up municipal services arrears totalling R727,131.
The affected properties are in Walmer, Humewood and Summerstrand...
